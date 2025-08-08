Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 10,876 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $166,729.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,389,142 shares in the company, valued at $21,295,546.86. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphatec Trading Down 2.0%

Alphatec stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 301.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alphatec by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

