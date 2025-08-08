Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE LHX opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $280.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

