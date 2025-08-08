National Bank of Canada FI Sells 628,185 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 628,185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $382,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after acquiring an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

