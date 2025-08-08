Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.