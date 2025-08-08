Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,884,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.62 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.82 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,300 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

