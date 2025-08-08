Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $227,125.08. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,593,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,928. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,557 shares of company stock worth $2,259,464 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

