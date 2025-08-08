Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
