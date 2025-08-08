Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $37.24 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

