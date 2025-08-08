NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,432.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,571.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,090.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,307.90 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

