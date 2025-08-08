LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Fairway Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

