Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,651,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,284.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $295.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

