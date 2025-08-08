Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VMBS opened at $46.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

