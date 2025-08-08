Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 84.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

