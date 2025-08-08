Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

