Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

