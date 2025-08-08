AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 731.6% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 251,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 220,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.57 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.