AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $84.03 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 7.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mplx worth $84,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Mplx by 105.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 42,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 319,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,506,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

