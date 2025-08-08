iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after buying an additional 105,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

