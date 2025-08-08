AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.