AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,478 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

