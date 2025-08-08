Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

