Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

