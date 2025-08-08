Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $324,000 Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,640,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $23,415,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after buying an additional 530,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream Partners

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.67. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.19%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

