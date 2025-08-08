Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,764. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

