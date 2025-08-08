Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 418.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9%

EFA stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

