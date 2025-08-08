Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $97,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $204.86 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $169.20 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

