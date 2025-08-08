CenterBook Partners LP Invests $372,000 in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $545.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.83.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

