Vivo Capital LLC Has $318.55 Million Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Vivo Capital LLC cut its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833,557 shares during the period. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 42.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $318,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,301,000 after buying an additional 321,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $78.71 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of -2.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

