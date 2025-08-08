MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $155,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,334.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,441.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,238.33. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

