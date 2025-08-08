Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

FAST opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

