Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2,782.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $239.82 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.70.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

