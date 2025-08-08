Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 5.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $39,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,234,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,183,000 after purchasing an additional 486,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $95.34 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

