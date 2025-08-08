18,983 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

