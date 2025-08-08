Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.