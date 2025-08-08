Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 501,161 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Boeing worth $307,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

