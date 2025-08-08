Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Boeing worth $715,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

