Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $616.02 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,091.12. The company has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,226 shares of company stock worth $183,849,784. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

