Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $640.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $776.36 and a 200 day moving average of $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $633.20 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $606.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.