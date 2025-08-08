Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

