NBW Capital LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

ROP opened at $536.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.80 and a 200-day moving average of $564.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.