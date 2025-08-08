Financial Survey: Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presbia and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.13 $870,000.00 $0.23 32.70

Analyst Ratings

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Presbia and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.22%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Presbia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Volatility & Risk

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Presbia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

