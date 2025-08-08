Reviewing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 17.67% 9.92% 1.13% Old Second Bancorp 24.38% 12.73% 1.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.96 billion 2.71 $539.19 million $1.69 12.11 Old Second Bancorp $286.77 million 2.60 $85.26 million $1.83 9.05

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.