Forsta AP Fonden Has $47.14 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $558.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $566.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.