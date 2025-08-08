Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.51 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

