LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DE opened at $506.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $343.38 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

