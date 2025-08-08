LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 713.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

