Forsta AP Fonden Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Prologis were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 282.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $163,970,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $106.23 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

