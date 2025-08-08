Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Cuts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,700 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 12.1% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations owned about 0.25% of UBS Group worth $251,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,749 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,546,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,005 shares during the period.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

