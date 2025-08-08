Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,000. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

