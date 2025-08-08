ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,428 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,158,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $354.33 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.60 and its 200 day moving average is $292.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

